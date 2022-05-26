Sponsor spotlight: Fish and chips, blackened salmon and more — the choice is yours at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck returns to the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday this week. For your Memorial Day weekend dining pleasure, enjoy an order of Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Fish and Chips or Jumbo Shrimp Tacos.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.