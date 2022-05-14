Sponsor spotlight: Giving new life to historic home in Seattle’s Greenlake neighborhood

This 1914 Greenlake residence was fully remodeled and repurposed, giving new life to the historic home. The homeowner’s plans emphasized maintaining the architectural character, while updating the entire structure to meet their family’s modern-day needs. Aesthetics were important to the lady of the house, who was active in the selections of millwork, finishes and colors. While her partner prioritized his decisions to create an open floor plan and enrich his hobbies of bartending, cooking and entertaining.

Balancing their desires and needs within the planned budget was challenging. We were in the middle of the renovation when the pandemic hit, during full-throttle construction. With this remodel being “unessential,” the delay to our schedule derailed our completion date. Thankfully, using strict safety protocols, our team stayed healthy and made up time using virtual inspections and video meetings to our advantage.

The first floor was reframed and seismic and structurally retrofitted. With walls, the first-floor rooms became cohesive and functional. The chef’s kitchen includes a sizeable walk-in pantry, and plenty of countertop space and storage. In the dining room, the beam is enclosed, concealing the mechanical and structural changes. To keep the history of the home alive, the bench seats were rebuilt, and the fireplace remains rustic with existing built-in shelves.

Doors replaced windows in the living room and they now open onto the newly rebuilt porch, expanding entertaining space and enhancing the biophilic design.

By enclosing the upper porch dormer, the primary bedroom was enlarged. New windows were installed, enhancing the view of the lake from the room.

New stairs and railings lead upstairs, where all three bedrooms were reframed to include flex/workspace. An upstairs laundry room was added, a must-have for this modern household. Under the stairs, a custom-built nook easily conceals storage. The ability to conceal work, along with easy-to-maintain materials, guided many design decisions for this family.

The exterior features new rear deck, siding, windows, doors and trim, styling selected to replicate the home’s historic charm. The front porch’s new covered deck is embellished with new posts, front door and decorative millwork.

When costs skyrocketed, the primary bathroom remodel was sacrificed to meet the budget. Recently, they have asked us back to finish their ensuite bath.

In any remodel, especially one with such history, success is contingent upon the results. This repurposed home meets this family’s modern needs while maintaining its charm and integrity.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction