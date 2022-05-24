State prep track & field preview: District athletes begin competition Thursday

The WIAA high school state track meets are back this spring after a two-year absence and a big contingent of student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace will be in Tacoma for the 3A competition this week.

The WIAA/Gesa Credit Union 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships begin Thursday evening, May 26, and runs through Saturday at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Meadowdale’s Sonja Amy will be the first of some three dozen Edmonds School District athletes to see action at the state meet as the senior competes in the 3A girls high jump finals on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Fellow Meadowdale Maverick Tresley Love will compete in four events at the state meet including the 3A girls 400 meters. Earlier this season, Love posted the fastest girls’ 400 meter time in the state at 56.56 and is considered one of the favorites to claim the 3A title.

Lynnwood’s Donna Marie Harris could also be a contender in the 3A girls 400 meter. The senior has one of the top-five fastest state times this season with a 58.78.

Mountlake Terrace’s Hope Ambachew has high hopes at the state meet as the senior competes in the javelin. Her personal best of 122 feet 3 inches thrown on March 24 this season is among the top-five marks in the state among 3A girls’ competitors.

On the boys’ side, the Meadowdale 4×400 meter relay team has aspirations of a podium finish. The team of Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, John Patterson and Isaac Carlson have the third-fastest time for the event among 3A teams this year.

The Edmonds School District will be well-represented in the 3A boys pole vault this weekend as E-W’s Alec Rust, Meadowdale’s Austin Seals and Mountlake Terrace’s Mason Hrcek look to soar at the state meet. Rust cleared the bar at 14 feet 3 inches earlier this season, a top-five mark in the state, while Seals posted a 14-foot mark last year as a junior.

The 2022 state championships is the first being held by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) since 2019 due to the pandemic.

For more information about the WIAA 2A/3A/4A state track meet this week, click www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SeclD=322.

Edmonds School District qualifiers, 2022 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track Meet; (Thursday-Saturday, May 26-28; Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma)

— Sonja Amy (Meadowdale); 3A girls high jump; Thursday, 3 p.m. finals

— Katelyn Ely (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls 100 meter hurdles; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. prelims

— Jamie Livingston, Sydney Chappell, Vivianna Adkins, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls 4×200 meter relay; Thursday, 4:40 p.m. prelims

— Ashley Lara, MyKenzie Raney, Donna Marie Harris, Alayjah Andry (Lynnwood); 3A girls 4×200 meter relay; Thursday, 4:40 p.m. prelims

— Claire Stroh (Edmonds-Woodway): 3A girls discus; Thursday, 5:40 p.m. finals

— Rachel Elliott, Alayjah Andry, Siari Rodriguez, Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 3A girls 4×400 meter relay; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. prelims

— Tresley Love, Kesley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sonja Amy (Meadowdale); 3A girls 4×400 meter relay; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. prelims

— Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, John Patterson, Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale); 3A boys 4×400 meter relay; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. prelims

— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A boys javelin; Friday, 10 a.m. finals

— Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 3A boys 100 meters; Friday, 11:00 a.m. prelims

— Vianca Quinones (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls triple jump; Friday, 10:20 a.m. finals

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 3A girls 100 meters; Friday, 11:35 a.m. prelims

— Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale); 3A boys 300 meter hurdles; Friday, 1:05 p.m. prelims

— Siari Rodriguez (Lynnwood); 3A girls 300 meter hurdles; Friday, 1:30 p.m. prelims

— Halle Waram (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls shot put; Friday, 1:50 p.m. finals

— Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood); 3A boys high jump; Friday, 2 p.m. finals

— Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 3A boys high jump; Friday, 2 p.m. finals

— Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Pavin Soumpholphakdy, Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 3A boys 4×100 meter relay; Friday, 2:40 p.m. prelims

— Jamie Livingston, Sydney Chappell, Brooklyn Steiner, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls 4×100 meter relay; Friday, 3 p.m. prelims

— Emmalynn Kuenning, Nicole Penner, Eliana Bonilla, Maile Armstrong (Mountlake Terrace); 3A girls 4×100 meter relay; Friday, 3 p.m. prelims

— Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale); 3A boys 400 meters; Friday, 3:35 p.m. prelims

— Hans Beck (Meadowdale); 3A boys 400 meters; Friday, 3:35 p.m. prelims

— Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway); ambulatory shot put/ambulatory discus/ambulatory javelin; Friday, 4 p.m. finals

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 3A girls 400 meters; Friday, 4:05 p.m. prelims

— Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 3A girls 400 meters; Friday, 4:05 p.m. prelims

— Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 3A boys 200 meters; Friday, 5:20 p.m. prelims

— John Miguel Hurtado (Lynnwood); 3A boys 200 meters; Friday, 5:20 p.m. prelims

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 3A girls 200 meters; Friday, 5:45 p.m. prelims

— Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 3A girls 200 meters; Friday, 5:45 p.m. prelims

— Lucy Barton (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls javelin; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. finals

— Alexis Dresher (Mountlake Terrace); 3A girls javelin; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. finals

— Mason Hrcek (Mountlake Terrace); 3A boys pole vault; Saturday, noon finals

— Austin Seals (Meadowdale); 3A boys pole vault; Saturday, noon finals

— Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A boys pole vault; Saturday, noon finals

— Gavin Kincaid (Lynnwood); 3A boys javelin; Saturday, 2 p.m. finals

— Vianca Quinones (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls long jump; Saturday, 2 p.m. finals

— Stella Smith (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls 3200 meters; Saturday, 2 p.m. finals

— By Doug Petrowski