Updated with cause of outage.

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers in Edmonds lost power for a few hours Monday morning after a squirrel became caught in a switch at the Five Corners substation, according to PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney.

The squirrel did not survive the mishap.

The outage occurred just before 9 a.m. and power was restored to customers by about 12:30 p.m.