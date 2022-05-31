Three days of free access to state parks coming in June

In honor of three different events, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is providing the public with a free day of access to state parks on three days in June during which visitors will not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking.
Free days of access this month include :
Saturday, June 11 — National Get Outdoors Day
Sunday, June 12 — Free Fishing Day
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth
There are various other free days throughout the year as part of the legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for annual parking or $10 for a one-day permit. It provides daytime access to parks and is required for vehicles on state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. The legislation provided that up to 12 free days a year could be designated when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.
The remaining 2022 free days are as follows:
Saturday, Sept. 24 — National Public Lands Day
Monday, Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day
Friday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 25 — Native American Heritage Day
Washington State Parks has an online tool for finding parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and overnight accommodations which also include day access.
More information about the Discover Pass can be viewed here.
