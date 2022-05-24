Tutors sought for Edmonds School District college and career readiness program

The Edmonds School District is looking for tutors for its Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) elective programs for the 2022-23 school year. Both paid and volunteer positions are available for those 16 and older.

Tutors will support middle school and high school students enrolled in the AVID elective course by providing direct instructional support with the assistance of an AVID elective course teacher.

The AVID Elective is a nationally recognized program that prepares students for college and career readiness and success. In this yearlong elective class, students receive weekly instruction that utilizes a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum while participating in tutor-facilitated study groups, motivational activities, and activities designed to foster skills for academic success.

AVID Tutors facilitate twice-weekly tutorials to ensure students are thinking critically, using inquiry to solve problems, and developing skills in taking charge of their learning and academic growth. In addition, AVID tutors serve as role models for AVID elective students while also providing appropriate knowledge about a variety of college and career opportunities.