Upcoming events at the Edmonds Waterfront Center

- Community Breakfast – First Friday, May 6 and June 3
- 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Banquet Room
- Doors open at 8 a.m., food service is until 9:30 a.m.
- Cost: $10. Meal will be prepared by kitchen crew of the Potlatch Bistro.
- All 2020 and 2021 breakfast coupons will be honored at a value of $5 off your breakfast.
- Menu includes eggs, biscuits and gravy, potatoes and fruit
- Seating is first-come, first-served. No reservations needed
- Grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting, Thursday, May 12
- 10:30 a.m. – Social
- 11 a.m. – Ribbon cutting
- 11:30 a.m. – Program and box lunch
(Box lunches will be provided, please be sure to RSVP)
- 7 p.m. – Community Dance with Blue Wave Band
- Sign up online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5413820
or call 425-774-5555 ext 120
- EWC Jazz Connections – Generations Jazz Concert, Friday, May 20 in the Waterfront Banquet Room
- Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
- Performance starts at 6 p.m.
- Free to the community, everyone welcome.
