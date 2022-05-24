Upcoming health and wellness programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is offering the following free health and wellness programs in June:

Skin Health + Nutrition

Thursday, June 2; 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Led by Violet Lederman, dietic intern from Seattle Pacific University

Having healthy and hydrated skin doesn’t have to break the bank! Learn the science of why skin changes over time and how eating a variety of foods can keep your skin looking and feeling its best. Leave with nutrition tips and recipes to try at home.

Finding Senior Housing

Tuesday, June 7; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Do you, or does someone you know, need help in finding independent senior living, assisted living or memory care? Are you overwhelmed with options and have no idea to start the search? What should you ask? What are the costs? What is safe? This workshop on Senior Housing and Care is presented by Adrienne Miller, chief care officer of Forever Care Services.

Am I high-risk: What does my personal and family history of cancer tell me?

Friday, June 17; 3-4 p.m.

Join a Seattle Cancer Care Alliance genetics and prevention expert to learn how personal and family medical history, along with genetic testing, empowers us to be proactive in cancer prevention and early detection opportunities.

During this 40-minute presentation, you will gain knowledge about:

1. Hereditary cancer versus sporadic cancer causes

2. Genetic testing and its implications

3. Surveillance for high-risk patients

All of the programs are free. Sign up online or call 425-774-5555 to register. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.