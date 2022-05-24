Veterans distributing Buddy Poppies in Edmonds this weekend

As part of their Memorial Day observances to honor fallen soldiers, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 will be distributing the Buddy Poppy at the Edmonds Westgate QFC as well as other nearby locations this Friday and Saturday, May 27-28.

The VFW offers the Buddy Poppy free to wear in honor of the fallen. But it does gladly accept donations, with funds used for a variety of efforts in support of veterans of all conflicts and their families.

The poppy became a symbol of fallen soldiers as a result of the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Col. John McCrae, a Canadian veteran of World War I.

Members of Post 8870 will be distributing Buddy Poppies, as well as copies of the poem, at QFC stores at Westgate and Mukilteo Speedway as well as at Town & Country Market in Mill CreeK.