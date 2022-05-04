Virtual council meeting to continue discussing overnight camping law set for 8 PM Thursday

The Edmonds City Council will hold a special virtual meeting at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5 for the purpose of continuing its Tuesday discussion of an overnight camping ordinance governing illegal occupation of public property.

The ordinance, first introduced to the council last week, was drafted by the city attorney in collaboration with Deputy Parks Director Shannon Burley, who oversees the city’s human services program, and Police Chief Michelle Bennett and her staff. It allows police to cite individuals for illegally occupying public property in what city staff say are very rare situations where two conditions are met: 1) When available overnight shelter exists and 2) when that available shelter has been offered and refused.

Development of the ordinance was sparked by an incident in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood last summer, when a woman spent several months living on a bench at the Interurban Trail. While it was originally created to address those instances involving people who are homeless, the latest version includes updated language — requested by Councilmember Will Chen — that it apply to anyone who is unlawfully occupying public property.

To view or listen to this Edmonds City Council Meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.