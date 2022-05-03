Westgate Elementary PSO virtual spring auction begins May 4

Edmonds’ Westgate Elementary PSO is hosting a virtual fundraising auction from 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 through 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. The auction proceeds will go toward providing school supplies for all students for the 2022-23 school year.

Providing these school supplies takes a financial burden off families, provides equitable supplies for all students and gives parents and guardians one less thing to coordinate before school begins. The cost of providing supplies to all students for the upcoming school year is $6,500.

Participants are invited to bid on a collection of items donated by businesses and individuals in Edmonds and the greater Seattle community. You can learn more and bid here.