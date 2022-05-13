What to expect at this week’s Edmonds Museum Summer Market? Pizza returns and Snohomish Bakery moves

This Saturday, we are thrilled to welcome back Vespucci Pizza to the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. Sam, his crew and that amazing oven will be back in their usual space down 5th Avenue, near Main Street. Also returning this Saturday, you will find Spot Hot Dogs in their location like last season, at the corner of 5th and Bell, next to our delicious mini-donut vendor, Market Mini’s. Finally, new this season we welcome The Food Atlas, which will be located next to Pop’s Kettle Corn on 5th Avenue, serving traditional Indian Street Food.

Snohomish Bakery, a longtime vendor at our market, will be moving to a new location. As many of you noticed last week, they have moved to a bigger tent, and it does not work well in their old location. So this Saturday, you will find them next to Vespucci Pizza, still on 5th Avenue, but no longer near Bell Street. They will be setting up across from the Rusty Pelican, by our Market Information Booth. New to the market this season, and only here for a few weeks, we welcome The Cottage, a Edmonds-based community bakery. You can find their booth on Bell Street between Alvarez and Frog Song Farm.

Frog Song Farm will return to their usual spot atop Bell Street with a variety of radishes, leeks, potatoes, salad greens and, of course, some heirloom tomato plants. Alvarez Organics will have plenty of freshly harvested organic asparagus along with onions, spring garlic and dried beans. Returning this Saturday, you will find Martin Family Orchards back at their spot on 5th Avenue by Bell, with apples, pears and fresh pressed cider. Collins will have some apples from their orchards as well, with their booth on the corner by Wilson Fish.

In addition to all this produce, check out the diverse selection of processors who are located throughout the market like Cyrus Saffron, La Pasta, 11 Olives, Pete’s Toffee, Shambala Gluten Free Bakery, The Mighty Truffle, Junebug Ferments, Salt Blade, Deborah’s Pies, and so many more.

So start making your list now, and come down shop, eat, and enjoy the day with us at the market. Open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. If you are looking for a vendor and don’t see them, stop at the Information Booth or ask one of our roaming Market Ambassadors. And if you would like to join our market family as a volunteer, just ask for Katie at the information booth to find out how to apply.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager