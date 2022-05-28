Woman cited after crashing van in downtown Edmonds Saturday

An 81-year-old Edmonds woman was cited for inattentive driving after her van struck an unoccupied parked car, pushing it up against the building housing Claire’s Pantry restaurant in downtown Edmonds around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, the woman was exiting the bank parking lot across the street when she hit the gas instead of the brake, striking rear driver’s side of a parked car.

McClure said that officers from the Edmonds police traffic unit who investigated the crash didn’t observe any structural damage to the building, which is located in the 300 block of Main St.

The van’s driver, who sustained a bloody nose, was evaluted by medics and transported to her home, McClure said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.