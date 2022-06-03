Art Beat: Summer performances, authors and scholarship winners

Edmonds Center for Arts presents Summer Series and the lineup for 2022-23

Announcing the new Summer Series outdoors and on the Edmonds Center for the Arts stage! Starting in July and going through August, there will be an incredible lineup of local and international musical artists including The True Loves, La Dame Blanche, The Black Tones, Feufollet, and Bedouin Burger. Tickets are $25-$35 and can be purchased on the website.

The True Loves, Thursday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.

La Dame Blanche, Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Tones, Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Feufollet, Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Bedouin Burger, Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The new ECA 2022-2023 season has been announced and there are a variety of artists to see in the upcoming season. The opener is Sept. 28. Tickets for upcoming performances are now on sale on the website.

Edmonds Bookshop hosts authors during Art Walk

On Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m., the Edmonds Bookshop hosts local author Harriet Cannon, who will be discussing her latest book, Exiled South. She will be in conversation with her daughter Sarah Cannon, fellow author and Edmonds resident.

The event, which occurs during Art Walk Edmonds, starts at 6 p.m. It is in person at the bookshop and will also be live-streamed on Facebook from 6-7 p.m. Both authors will be available to sign books from 7-8 p.m.

Sno-King Community Chorale and The Kulshan Chorus present A Sondheim Serenade

Sno-King Community Chorale and The Kulshan Chorus will be performing A Sondheim Serenade. Saturday, June 11 at 3 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for senior and military, $15 for youth 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased here.

Northwest Girlchoir has openings for fall enrollment

Fall enrollment is a great time for new singers to join the Northwest Girlchoir and develop their skills. For girls and young women who love to sing, Northwest Girlchoir has openings for new singers entering grades 1 to 12 to join in the fun. Learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.

Grades 1-4: Online registration opens in late June for girls entering grades 1 through 4 to join Prep Choir or Fresca. Enrollment fills up quickly. Signup to be notified here.

Grades 5-12: Auditions will take place in late Spring and Summer to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this Fall. More information here.

Here Comes the Sun Steelband Concert

On June 12 at 5 p.m., the youth steelbands of Steel Magic Northwest will be at Edmonds Center for the Arts presenting their annual Here Comes the Sun concert. The groups return to a live, indoor event after two years of being online only due to COVID restrictions. They will perform a widely-varied repertoire of classical, pop, samba, salsa, calypso and soca music in their concert to welcome the summer.

Tickets for the concert range from $10 to $18 and are available at the ECA box office.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra awards scholarships to two area high school music students

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra has awarded scholarships of $3,000 and $2,000 to two graduating students from Shorecrest High School in Shoreline.

Flora Cummings was awarded the $3,000 scholarship, while Calvin Rice received the $2,000 scholarship. Both students are residents of Lake Forest Park.

Cummings, who won first place in this year’s Washington State Solo and Ensemble Contest for Viola, has played both viola and violin in Shorecrest’s orchestra for the past four years. She plans to study viola performance and biological sciences at the University of Washington starting this fall.

Rice, clarinet section leader in Shorecrest’s Wind Ensemble, also plays keyboards in pit orchestra and jazz ensembles. Rice will begin studying music composition at the University of Oregon in the fall.

