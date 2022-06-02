Beresford Booth announces new partner Babak Shamsi

Edmonds-based law firm Beresford Booth has promoted Babak Shamsi, an experienced real estate and business lawyer, to partner in the firm.

“We are delighted to have Babak as a partner,” said David C. Tingstad, the firm’s managing partner. “Babak has been an outstanding lawyer at the firm and provides tremendous service to our clients.”

Shamsi has an extensive background in real estate and business, having litigated Superior Court cases around Washington state. He represents clients in a variety of areas, including title litigation, contractor disputes, real property litigation, and LLC disputes. While his practice emphasizes civil and commercial litigation, he also has significant experience with corporate counseling, commercial lease transactions, loan workouts and the purchase and sale of real estate. His practice is geographically focused on King and Snohomish counties.

“I am thrilled to become a partner in Beresford Booth,” said Shamsi. “I have enjoyed growing my practice with such a collaborative and experienced team.”

Babak received his bachelor of arts degree from Stanford University and his juris doctor from Georgetown University Law Center. He was born and raised in the Seattle metropolitan area.