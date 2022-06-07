Best of Edmonds winners, take note

Congratulations again to all those voted as winners and finalists in the Best of Edmonds 2022 contest, presented by My Edmonds News.

We have been made aware that some winners have received phone calls from a company — not affiliated with us — called Top Rated, which is offering to provide, for a fee, plaques and other collateral to winners. Please be assured this is not something we are doing.

We are providing — at no charge — a window cling to winners and finalists to use at their business as well as a graphic for use in their electronic and print communications materials.

If you have any questions or concerns, email Publisher Teresa Wippel at teresa@myedmondsnews.com.