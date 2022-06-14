Bestselling author R.L. Stine at online library event June 15

Sno-Isle Libraries is presenting an online webinar with author R.L. Stine on Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

It includes a moderated conversation with Stine, who is the bestselling author/creator of the Goosebumps and Fear Streethorror fiction series of books for kids and teens. Stine will also be giving a special reading during the one-hour event and will answer audience questions.

Thursday’s event will be presented on Zoom and won’t be recorded to view later.

Registration and more information about the webinar can be viewed here. Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the webinar begins. Those who register less than 24 hours before the event will receive a confirmation email that includes the Zoom link.

The author event with Stine is part of the annual Summer Reading program at Sno-Isle Libraries.