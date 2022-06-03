Celebrating the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Senior Lunch Program

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC)) is excited to celebrate a year of feeding the community and addressing food insecurity among local seniors.

In March 2021, the Potlatch Bistro Community Café opened at the waterfront center. The goal of the community café model is that the whole community comes together to share a meal in a common place. The waterfront center is committed to addressing food insecurity among seniors who live in our area by providing our Senior Lunch Program. According to a 2019 study by Feeding America, 5.2 million seniors — or 1 in 14 — are considered food insecure – they are not getting the daily nutrition they need.

This program has been extremely popular with more than 2,200 seniors registering for the program since March 2021. Our goal is that seniors, regardless of income, can share community and have a nutritious meal. Any community member can order off the main menu and pay market rate. Those age 60 and over who live in South Snohomish County or Shoreline can register for the Senior Lunch Program and order from the Senior Lunch Menu. Our cost per senior meal is $15 and we ask that people donate what they feel is appropriate for them. For some that may be $5 for others it can be less, or it may be the full cost of the meal. For those seniors who don’t want to participate in the Senior Lunch, they are always welcome to order off the main menu.

We are thankful for the kindness of the community and for those that donate generously to the lunch program. This helps to keep the program sustainable for the long term. Overall, 12% of those registered for the program are considered extremely low income, 43% are low income and 75% are considered moderately low income according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) 2022 Poverty Guidelines.

Again, we would like to thank the community for the success of the Senior Lunch Program and invite the public to dine at the Potlatch Bistro Community Café. If you have any questions or would like to donate to the Senior Lunch Program, please contact Michelle Reitan, MSW at 425-954-2523 or michelle.reitan@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.

— Submitted by the Edmonds Waterfront Center