City council set June 28 to accept $2.9 million donation from Edmonds man’s estate

Among items of interest on the Tuesday, June 28 Edmonds City Council agenda: accepting a nearly $2.9 million donation from the estate of an Edmonds man, with specific instructions that it be used “for hanging baskets, street corner flower planting and maintenance.”

The city’s parks department received notice it was named as a beneficiary in John A. Goffette’s will. His estate has provided the city with a donation in the amount of $2,884,615.38.

By accepting this donation, the city will “to the extent reasonably feasible, use the donation in a manner that is consistent with the donor’s expressed preference,” the council agenda notes.

In other business Tuesday night, the council is scheduled to consider:

– An update to Edmonds City Code that allows impact fee waivers for early learning facilities. (Read more in our previous story here.)

– A rezone of property located at 9516 and 9530 Edmonds Way from multiple residential (RM 1.5) to multiple residential Edmonds Way (RM-EW). The RM-EW zone, the agenda states, does not change the density, allowed uses, the minimum street, side and rear setbacks, or the lot coverage from the existing and surrounding RM-1.5 zone. However, the rezone would allow for an increased maximum height for any building fronting on Edmonds Way from 30 feet to 35 feet, “provided that the development includes sustainability, low impact development and/or inclusion of affordable housing” per city code.

– A staff proposal regarding amendments to special event permits aimed at providng “a clear and efficient process for permitting” in Edmonds. The changes are “intended to supplement land use and street right-of-way regulations, to provide a coordinated process for the regulation of certain activities to be conducted in conjunction with special events, and to ensure that the impacts of the special event do not unduly impact the public’s health, safety or welfare,” the agenda states. If the new code is adopted by the council, staff recommends adopting a resolution adding permit fees to the city’s fee schedule, “consistent with the policy of recovering costs associated with reviewing and issuing city permits.”

– A resolution commending outgoing Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Greg Urban, who is leaving in July.

The council is also scheduled to hear the Edmonds Tree Board’s annual presentation.

The hybrid meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N. Persons can make public comments virtually via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, on Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.