City employees commended for assisting person with medical emergency

Four City of Edmonds public works employees have been recognized for their efforts to assist a person having a medical emergency earlier this week.

Steve Matthews, Don Crawford, Chris Shawand David Leder were taking a walk on their lunch break Wednesday when they came across a person needing urgent help. As the staff was calling 911, South County Fire Chief Thad Hovis just happened to be driving by. The crew flagged him down and the chief began rendering aid as additional emergency personnel were responding.

South County Fire Authority Fire Chief Thad Hovis later called City of Edmonds Water/Sewer Manager Brett Gehrke to thank and compliment the city staff who assisted.

“The four city employees did a great job,” Hovis said. “They recognized this as an emergency situation and then acting quickly to help. While one employee called 911, the others tended to the patient and gathered information. I’d like to thank them all for making a difference in this medical emergency. Having people trained in first aid can make a lifesaving difference in our community.”

Hovis encourages everyone to take a CPR or first aid class so you can be prepared to act in an emergency. South County Fire offers free online ACT first aid and CPR classes monthly. Register in advance and learn more at www.southsnofire.org/ACT.