City of Edmonds partnering with Be SMART for Kids program on gun safety

The City of Edmonds is partnering with the Be SMART for Kids program that educates responsible adults on the importance of secure firearm storage in reducing unintentional firearm injuries and deaths.

“In recognition that June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and with the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and the credible threat made here at Edmonds-Woodway High School, this an urgent reminder that gun violence prevention needs to be at the forefront of our efforts to keep our children safe,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “Simple steps like securely storing unloaded firearms separately from ammunition has and will prevent the loss of lives. We all can take action to prevent gun violence against our most vulnerable. The Be SMART program provides actionable steps people can take.”

The city this summer ill host several public events to provide community education in collaboration with Be SMART and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a city announcement said. Gun locks will be given out for free at these events. More details will be announced soon.

The Be SMART program was launched to raise awareness that secure gun storage—storing guns locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition—can save children’s lives. Be SMART emphasizes that it’s an adult responsibility to keep kids from accessing guns, and that every adult can play a role in keeping kids and communities safer.

SMART stands for:

Secure all guns in your home and vehicles

Model responsible behavior around guns

Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes

Recognize the role of guns in suicide

Tell your peers to be SMART

The Be SMART framework is designed to help parents and adults normalize conversations about gun safety and take responsible actions that can prevent child gun deaths and injuries. Learn more at besmartforkids.org..