Council agenda for June 7 includes Perrinville Creek recovery, parks plan, tree code update

Among the topics on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, June 7: Approving design and permitting services for the Lower Perrinville Creek Recovery Project, continued discussion of the city’s 2022 PROS (Parks, Recreation and Open Space) Plan, tree code updates and issues related to the Edmonds waterfront.

In other business, the council will hear the Edmonds Youth Commission’s annual report and a resolution condemning gun violence and racial hatred.

The regular hybrid business meeting will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Prior to that, the council will meet at 6 p.m. to interview applicants for the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, Sister City Commission, and Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Following those interviews, those candidates are set to be approved during the 7 p.m. meeting.

Those who want to provide audience comments remotely can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. You can also comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

The Zoom meeting link for the 6 p.m. meeting is https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.