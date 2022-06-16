Downtown Log Cabin offers warm welcome to Edmonds visitors

“Welcome to the little log cabin. How can I help you?”

Guests looking for everything from directions to a friendly conversation are met by this greeting at the Edmonds Visitor’s Center, run by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Since 1975, the log cabin has served as a community gathering place and warm welcome into Edmonds, led by a group of dedicated volunteers.

The cabin has a storied history. It was built in the Seaview neighborhood in the 1930s by Gaston Alfred Beck Ganahl. It was then purchased in 1945 by Dorie and Lee Hanley, who owned it for 30 years. The Hanleys eventually donated the building as a bicentennial gift to the City of Edmonds. It was painstakingly moved and rebuilt in its current location on 5th Avenue North, where it has sat for almost 50 years.

Edmonds resident Sidney Cohen has been volunteering at the cabin for 10 years.

“I come from a retail background so I enjoy talking with people and helping people. People walk in and I like to tell them where to go, whether it be restaurants or galleries, or give them maps,” Cohen said.

The walls of the quaint, cozy cabin where Cohen volunteers are covered with pamphlets and brochures detailing everything Edmonds has to offer. When a couple comes in and asks for the best walking tours, Cohen quickly pulls a few brochures from the wall.

The couple, like many of the cabin’s guests, are visiting their family from out of state. The guestbook is full of signatures left by fellow travelers from places like Colorado Springs, Des Moines and even Honolulu. According to Cohen, many of the people he talks to are instantly charmed by the area and discuss with him their hope of moving here.

The summer months are especially busy at the cabin, as visitors have questions about the array of activities in the coming months like 4th of July celebration, the Edmonds Classic Car show and the Edmonds Arts Festival.

Though its intended purpose is providing information to Edmonds newcomers, the log cabin means much more to both the volunteers and frequent guests. Cohen and a few other volunteers started an unofficial Cabin Coffee Club, where they drink coffee, eat treats and chat. Volunteers also hold an annual picnic, but they have lessened in frequency due to the pandemic. The conversations and time with friends are some of Cohen’s favorite memories in his decade working at the cabin.

Cohen fondly remembers his volunteer partner and late friend Carole Nowak, who died in 2020. Nowak started volunteering shortly after Cohen did, and their frequent time together fostered a strong bond between them.

“Way back then we had two desks and two phones, and it was always great to come in here and we would connect and share our lives,” Cohen said.

Those currently involved are dedicated and passionate. Cohen noted that the number of volunteers has declined in recent years, mainly due to COVID. The cabin was closed for most of the pandemic and only reopened in May of last year. Before temporarily shutting its doors, the cabin had around 20 volunteers – 13 of which remain.

But throughout its many years in Edmonds, the little log cabin has maintained its big heart.

Those interested in becoming a Log Cabin volunteer can contact Alicia Moreno at the Edmonds Chamber for more details. Send an email to: alicia@edmondswa.com.

— Story and photos by Bridget Smith