Duende Libre and Bluesette Jazz Trio performing free summer concerts July 3, 12 in Edmonds

The second Edmonds Arts Commission-sponsored concert at Edmonds’ City Park and the first at Hazel Miller Plaza are taking place on Sunday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 12.

The free concert July 3 takes place at City Park from 3-4 p.m. with the Duende Libre Quintet: Pan-Global Jazz Fusion. The free concert July 12 happens at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m. and will feature the Bluesette Jazz Trio.

Bringing elements of West African rhythm to its globally inspired modern jazz, Duende Libre is known for a unique, high-energy sound. The group features longtime collaborators Alex Chadsey (piano, keyboards & compositions), Farko Dosumov (electric bass), and Jeff “Bongo” Busch (drums & percussion). They are frequently joined by vocalists Frank Anderson and Chava Mirel. For information about the group, go to duendelibre.com.

Three well-established Whidbey Island musicians have created a new jazz and blues group, Bluesette Jazz Trio, led by Bruce Gallagher (alto sax, tenor sax, flute, trumpet, flugelhorn, vocals). Gary Wittlich plays keyboard and Kristi O’Donnell is on bass. Learn more at brucegsax.com/music-groups.

The Edmonds Arts Commission presents a summer of free concerts in the park on Sunday afternoons in City Park, and Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Hazel Miller Plaza through Aug. 25. The series offers something for all ages and musical tastes, from traditional folk music to pop and jazz, as well as a performance of Shakespeare in the park. The 2022 Summer Concerts sponsors are Lynnwood Honda, Carter Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation.



A complete calendar of all upcoming concerts can be found here.