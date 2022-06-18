Edmonds 2022 street paving set to begin June 21

The City of Edmonds will be paving approximately seven lane miles of streets at various locations citywide this summer. The project is scheduled to begin June 21 and to be completed in August. The work involves grinding off the top layer of old pavement and replacing it with new asphalt pavement. After the work is complete, residents will notice an improved pavement surface and smoother street, the city said in a press release.

The city will enhance its asphalt with Kevlar fibers for the fifth consecutive year. Kevlar-reinforced roads last longer and require less maintenance over time than non-reinforced roads. They are also more resistant to cracking, rutting, and potholes.

Community members are encouraged to visit edmondswa.gov/overlays for a map of impacted streets, information on what to expect during construction, and regular schedule updates.

Drivers should expect delays for lane shifts and traffic control operations during work hours, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Use caution when driving through the construction zones for the safety of construction workers, drivers and pedestrians.

If you have any questions, contact Ryan Hague at 425-771-0220 or send an email to ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Ryan Hague at the number listed above.