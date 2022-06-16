Edmonds Arts Festival 2022 officially underway with gala kickoff party

It was an Edmonds Arts Festival tradition as more than 400 ticket holders gathered Wednesday evening on the Edmonds Library Plaza for the Celebrate the Arts party, acknowledging the city’s vibrant arts scene.

During its more than 60-year history, the Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community arts fair into one of the most prestigious arts events in the region. Wednesday’s kickoff party gave arts patrons the chance to view and purchase from the juried gallery art exhibition and a juried student art exhibit.

According to organizer Kirsten Paust, Wednesday’s event drew its largest attendance ever, raising “a significant amount” for art scholarships, grants and public art installations.

A Father’s Day weekend tradition, the Edmonds Arts Festival runs June 17-19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. Learn more here.

— Photos by Larry Vogel