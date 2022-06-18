Edmonds Arts Festival, Day 1, is in the books

The Edmonds Arts Festival drew a crowd on opening day Friday, and photographer Julia Wiese was there to capture the scene. The festival continues at Frances Anderson Center in downtown Edmonds Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more in arts columnist Rachel Gardner’s column,
10 reasons to attend this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival, here.
The crowd was buzzing by noon Friday.
Dan LaChaussee of LaChaussee Blown Glass explains the techniques he and his wife Joi employ to create their art pieces.
Lola Cohen of Bellevue speaks to artist Erin Pietsch, here from Boise. Erin deals in porcelain art inspired by the ocean.
Gail Cerra of Redmond is delighted with the display of jewelry by private jeweler Craig Hagstrom of Jewelry Collections Sequim. Craig custom designs pieces and is a master goldsmith of 47 years.
A hand-wrought bronze horse by sculpture artist Tom Walsh of Oregon.
Katya Taylor of Renaissance Rags shows off her designs.
Kim McDowell of Snohomish carries her painting purchase by artist Tim Wistrom as Nancy Wistrom looks on.
Erin Mettille of Phoenix laughs at getting her photo taken as Johnny McCoy rings up her kettle corn order.
Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa band performs.
Brenna Fields and Shelby Watton, both of Lynnwood, have fun trying out a hammock at Hang Loose.Hammocks
Artist Joachim McMillan of Beaverton, Oregon shows off his oil paintings. He also sells wearable art as seen in his shirt.
Alyson McCrink with her mixed media art using materials such as Sculptcrete, glass, pyrite, resin and gold leaf.
This piece is created by artist Ryan Mcabry of Modern Terrain in Portland, Oregon. This contemporary art mixes acrylic, ink, photography and maps. Each image is uniquely pulled out of the map’s topographical lines.
Artist Tina Hospers shows off one of the pieces she and partner John Koster created. It features shutters that open and close like those on a window.
