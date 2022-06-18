Edmonds Arts Festival, Day 1, is in the books

The Edmonds Arts Festival drew a crowd on opening day Friday, and photographer Julia Wiese was there to capture the scene. The festival continues at Frances Anderson Center in downtown Edmonds Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more in arts columnist Rachel Gardner’s column, 10 reasons to attend this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival, here.