Edmonds Arts Festival to feature local authors at Literary Arts Booth

For the first time ever, visitors to the Edmonds Arts Festival June 17-19 will have an opportunity to chat with local authors at the Literary Arts Booth located on the Plaza above the Edmonds Library. A number of the authors are members of EPIC Group Writers, which has joined with the Edmonds Bookshop to host this event.

Michelle Bear, owner of the Edmonds Bookshop will be there to help you make a selection — fiction in all genres and non-fiction as well as children’s books will be available.

The author appearance schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 17:

11:00 – Kizzie Jones and Nicole Chen

12:00 – Nova McBee and Wendy Kendall

1:00 – Terri Martzke and Catherine Alexander

2:00 – Erica Miner and Ingrid Wolsk

3:00 – Kelly Jones and Laura Moe

4:00 – Catherine Linka and Kim Helleren

5:00 – Tom Frank and Priscilla Long

Saturday, June 18:

10:00 – Judith Works and Richard Taylor

11:00 – Doug Warren and Paddy Eger

12:00 – Brad Holden and Rachel Gardner

1:00 – Chamroeun Pen and Kira Jane Buxton

2:00 – Naomi Wark and Mimzi Schradi

3:00 – Jeffrey Briggs and Terry Woods

4:00 – Anna Dahland Kim and Gerald Bigelow

5:00 – Valerie Ramer

Sunday, June 19:

12:00 – Alan Hardwick

1:00 – Stacy Flood

2:00 – Harriet Cannon and Kathleen Glassburn

3:00 – Roxanne Dunn