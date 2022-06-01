Edmonds College Head Start program receives $6 million grant

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a continuation of a $6,250,285 grant for Edmonds College’s Head Start program. The grant is reviewed every five years and is currently in its second year.

The program started in 1983 at Edmonds College and has remained the only full-service Head Start program in Snohomish County.

“Head Start is an important component of our community, and its reach stretches well beyond the borders of our college,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “The program has such a positive impact on the lives of parents and their children. This grant is vital for continuing this wonderful service for low-income families.”

Edmonds College Head Start/Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) and Early Head Start is a free, federally funded program that provides comprehensive child development, early learning, and parent support services to low-income families with children birth to five years old. The service is focused on enhancing children’s physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development while strengthening parents’ self-sufficiency and parenting skills.

“By improving outcomes for families, Edmonds College is impacting our community in positive ways,” said Executive Director for Head Start Ginger Williams. “Head Start children are 93 percent less likely to be removed from their homes and placed in foster care. They have enhanced physical health, improved social skills, and increased math, language, and literacy skills to better prepare them for kindergarten.”

“In addition, Head Start parents are more engaged in supporting their children’s learning and success at home and in school. Our staff ensures that every family has their basic needs met by connecting them with community resources.”

Parents share decision-making with program managers and Edmonds College in developing, monitoring, and evaluating Head Start/ECEAP and Early Head Start services and policies.

Head Start serves 3- and 4-year-olds at 11 locations, including Edmonds College’s Center for Families and two child care centers in Snohomish County.

All children who attend Head Start/ECEAP and Early Head Start receive meals and snacks made possible through a contract with OSPI-Child and Adult Care Food Program.

According to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families, children who participate in Head Start programs are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college, less likely to be involved in crime, and earn more as working adults.

To learn more about Head Start and how to enroll your child, visit edmonds.edu/birthtofive.