Edmonds College music students to host last concert of season June 15

Edmonds College is hosting its last student showcase of the 2021-22 school year this Wednesday, June 15, at the Black Box Theatre.
Music students will perform classical and jazz pieces as well as some contemporary music.
The event will run from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and admission is free.
