Edmonds diver missing off Mukilteo’s Lighthouse Park

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office dive team plans to resume its search Saturday for a 33-year-old recreational diver from Edmonds who failed to surface Friday morning off Mukilteo’s Lighthouse Park in Mukilteo.

The Mukilteo police and fire departments responded at 9:15 a.m. Friday to a diver in distress call at the park. According to Mukilteo police spokesperson Nathan Fabia, two recreational divers had entered the water together earlier in the morning. As officers arrived, one of the involved divers — a 33-year-old Everett man — was on the shore and uninjured. The other diver had not yet surfaced, which prompted a multi-agency response, and a search was initiated.

Units from the Coast Guard, sheriff’s office dive team, Everett police, Everett fire, Mountlake Terrace police, Marysville police and Washington State Ferries participated in the search. Resources included multiple search and rescue boats from various agencies, a helicopter from the Coast Guard, and several unmanned air systems.

The weather conditions and visibility were poor in and around the water, Fabia said, and the Coast Guard suspended its search around 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office dive team will continue searching Saturday with additional resources, he added.

The family of the missing Edmonds man has been notified, Fabia said.