Edmonds Diversity Commission offering small grants for second half of 2022

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission has opened the application period for grant awards covering the second half of 2022. The commission’s small grants program focused on community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate, or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Individuals, local not-for-profit groups, agencies or organizations are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500.

Eligible projects include but are not limited to storytelling, reading events, poetry slams, speakers, film presentations, visual art exhibits/installations, performances and discussion groups. Funds may be used for production or promotion of activities and events. Projects may be virtual or in person depending on current pandemic restrictions.

Grant applications may be submitted until 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 to Megan Luttrell by email to megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov. Questions regarding the program guidelines and application process may also be sent to that email address. The grant application form and eligibility criteria are available at www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-commission-home.html.

Grant applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the commission, which will provide recommendations at the August commission meeting when grant award decisions will be made.

Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible after Aug. 3 to allow recipients to proceed with the planning and production of their projects by the end of the year. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2022.