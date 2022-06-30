Edmonds in Bloom celebrates summer with garden flags, upcoming events

Summer has arrived, and Edmonds in Bloom volunteers in June canvassed neighborhoods and the downtown Edmonds Business District “planting” Edmonds in Bloom flags in front-yard gardens and storefronts containers — their way of saying “thank you” to local gardeners for helping to make Edmonds beautiful.

The annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early-bird tickets are $20; day of tour tickets are $25 (if available). The number of tickets sold this year will be limited, and tickets are selling fast. Tickets are on sale in downtown Edmonds at Bountiful Home, FIELD, and Garden Gear & Gallery, and at Sky Nursery in Shoreline. Will-call tickets are available online at edmondsinbloom.com.Proceeds from the Garden Tour help support a variety of projects and activities in the community.

You can also get Edmonds in Bloom merchandise at edmonds.love/collections/edmonds-in-bloom-collection

Save the date for the organization’s annual Garden Party Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The program honors and thanks volunteers and celebrates floral activities that beautify the community. Featured speaker will be author and columnist Lorene Edwards Forkner, a regular contributor to the “Grow” column for The Seattle Times, and author of five gardening books.

Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the floral beautification of the community by uniting the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds, supporting horticultural education, and creating a colorful and vibrant place to live, work and visit.