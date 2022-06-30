Edmonds Kind of 4th of July 2022, plus 3rd of July fireworks: What you need to know before you go

Planning to enjoy the 4th of July in Edmonds, presented by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce? Here is a schedule of the day’s events, with some handy reminders

7:30-7:45 a.m.: Beat Brackett Pre-Race Warmup at City Park 7:50 a.m.: Baby Brackett 1k starts 8 a.m.: Beat Brackett 5k starts 11:30 a.m.: Children’s parade starts Noon: Main parade starts Do not place chairs on the parade route until after 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3 will be removed by the Public Works Department. They may be retrieved during regular business hours at the Public Works Building at 7110 – 210th St. S.W. 425-771-0235. Spectators are asked to refrain from chaining or otherwise attaching chairs to each other and to stationary items such as trees, sign posts, etc.

Road closures begin at 6 a.m. on July 4, so plan accordingly for driving and parking. For lost and found, report to the Chamber Office at 121 5th Ave. N. (Phone is 425-670-1496) The fireworks show in Edmonds is cancelled this year as Civic Field is still under construction. The Edmonds Chamber is sponsoring and supporting the 3rd of July fireworks show over Lake Ballinger. Produced by the City of Mountlake Terrace, this show takes place the evening of July 3.