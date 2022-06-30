Edmonds Kind of 4th of July 2022, plus 3rd of July fireworks: What you need to know before you go

Planning to enjoy the 4th of July in Edmonds, presented by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce? Here is a schedule of the day’s events, with some handy reminders
7:30-7:45 a.m.: Beat Brackett Pre-Race Warmup at City Park
7:50 a.m.: Baby Brackett 1k starts
8 a.m.: Beat Brackett 5k starts
11:30 a.m.: Children’s parade starts
Noon: Main parade starts
Do not place chairs on the parade route until after 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3 will be removed by the Public Works Department. They may be retrieved during regular business hours at the Public Works Building at 7110 – 210th St. S.W. 425-771-0235. Spectators are asked to refrain from chaining or otherwise attaching chairs to each other and to stationary items such as trees, sign posts, etc.
Road closures begin at 6 a.m. on July 4, so plan accordingly for driving and parking.
For lost and found, report to the Chamber Office at 121 5th Ave. N. (Phone is 425-670-1496)
The fireworks show in Edmonds is cancelled this year as Civic Field is still under construction. The Edmonds Chamber is sponsoring and supporting the 3rd of July fireworks show over Lake Ballinger. Produced by the City of Mountlake Terrace, this show takes place the evening of July 3.
The party starts at 6 p.m. at Ballinger Park — located on the east side of Lake Ballinger off Lakeview Drive — with a DJ, live music and games. Food trucks include Flyin’ Taco, Pie Bar Seattle, Ryan’s Rez-ipes, Yay Big Yay High Yay Ice Cream, and YummyBox. Professional fireworks will start after sunset, around 10 p.m.
Spectators will gather on the hillside to the south and southeast of the Mountlake Terrace Senior/Community Center. The boat launch and waterfront area, including the new fishing pier, will be closed.
Park and clubhouse restrooms also will be closed, but there will be portable restrooms on site. Bring blankets and chairs for seating, and flashlights for safety
Event entrances include gates between the Interurban Trail and the west side of the park — located on the Edmonds side of the park — and between Lakeview Trail and the middle of the park, as well as the parking lot to the north.
There is no onsite parking, except for those with disability parking placards. Walking, biking and rideshares are strongly encouraged, with a drop-off area at the ballfield lot.
Other options include free parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center or paid parking at the Nile Shrine, 6601 244th St. S.W. Please do not leave vehicles in “no parking” areas or on private property, including the condominiums across the street. Also, Community Transit Route 130 runs between the Transit Center and the park.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area that evening as there may be congestion.
