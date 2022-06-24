Edmonds Library closed after burst pipe causes water damage

The Edmonds Library is closed until further notice due to a water pipe that burst overnight.

According to Sno-Isle Libraries Marketing and Communications Manager Katie Leone, the building — located at 650 Main St. — suffered water damage. The issue was discovered around 7 a.m. Friday. No customers were in the building at the time, she said.

Leone said the library system “is working in partnership with the City of Edmonds” to investigate the cause. “We will be in touch as we discover what happened and share the recovery plan,” she said.

Library customers will still be able to access resources online or can visit one of the library system’s other locations. Edmonds customers may pick up their book holds at the Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Leone said.

The Edmonds Library was operated by the City of Edmonds until voters agreed in 2001 to approve annexation into the Sno-Isle Libraries system. As part of that annexation agreement, the city maintains ownership of the library building and is responsible for outside maintenance, while Sno-Isle maintains the building interior.