Edmonds Police Blotter: May 18-30, 2022

May 18
23900 block Highway 99: Third-party report of a disturbance was determined to be a verbal domestic incident.
22000 block Highway 99. A driver was arrested for warrants following a traffic stop for expired registration. Drug diversion services were offered.
23600 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.
500 block Elm Way: A resident discovered scratches and marks on a vehicle and believed a neighbor was responsible, but police found no evidence.
100 block West Dayton Street: A bank of secure mailboxes was broken into.
23800 block Highway 99: Fraudulent checks were received from a known suspect.
22900 block Highway 99: Tree climbing gear was rented and not returned. Criminal charges were referred.
24300 block 100th Avenue North: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and a digital music player stolen.
700 block 7th Avenue North: A theft of $200 via an online marketplace purchase was reported.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police were dispatched to a verbal disturbance. One subject was arrested for an unrelated warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted and fled in a vehicle driven by a woman. The suspect was not located.
22600 block Highway 99: An unknown man stole lottery scratch tickets from a gas station.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter fled from a location but was found nearby and arrested.
19600 block 84th Avenue West; Report of suspicious male resulted in a warrant arrest.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest; A harassment complaint resulted in the arrest of an adult son for threats against his family.
May 19
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman called police to report a domestic violence incident from several months prior.
7400 block 242nd Place Southwest: A resident discovered a large pile of discarded mail and a knife near their residence. The knife was taken for destruction and mail was returned to post office.
23900 block Highway 99: A man claimed he was stabbed in the knee while in a motel parking lot. However, evidence didn’t support claim of being attacked.
21100 block 70th Avenue West: A parking complaint resulted in a vehicle owner alleging damage caused by the officer applying chalk to the tires.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student reported their mother’s ex-boyfriend was attempting contact for sexual purposes.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A resident discovered vehicle license plates stolen and replaced with another.
May 20
7000 block 174th Street Southwest: An unsecured vehicle was prowled and property was stolen.
7000 block 179th Street Southwest: An unknown subject broke into a vehicle and stole property.
500 block Elm Way: A secure condominiums garage was broken into and multiple items stolen.
24300 block 100th Avenue West: Police performed a welfare check on a motorist reportedly slumped over in vehicle with engine running. The motorist fled and was not located.
7700 block 175th Street Southwest: A home was damaged by renters.
21300 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were reported stolen from a car dealership..
23500 block 75th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for entering a home she was evicted from.
23300 block Humber Lane: Police tok a report about ongoing harassment of a juvenile daughter.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplfting suspect was located nearby and arrested.
7900 block 218th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown subject stole items from a store.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident discovered fraudulent check drawn against their bank account.
7100 block 179th Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight and a stun-gun protection device was stolen.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Officers administered naloxone to an overdosing male.
7100 block 176th Place Southwest: A resident turned in a laptop they found discarded near their garbage can.
21900 block Highway 99: A store turned in a fake $100 bill received from an unknown customer.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: Police investigated a juvenile incident involving narcotics. The juvenile was released to parents and narcotics were seized for destruction.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was cited for a vehicle trip permit violation after altering the permit.
23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter fled from store staff with bags of unpaid merchandise. The suspect was not located.
23200 block Highway 99: A traffic stop on a vehicle associated with warrant suspect resulted in an arrest.
May 21
Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A traffic stop for no license plate displayed resulted in detention of driver for possible firearms violation.
84th Avenue West/Woodlake Drive: A subject accused of stealing packages eluded law enforcement in a stolen vehicle.
23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.
23600 block Highway 99: Multiple thefts from a discount store were committed by the same suspect. The suspect was identified and criminal charges referred.
400 block Admiral Way:Subject passed away after an apparent medical episode on a boat.
22000 block Highway 99: A man stole lottery tickets from a store and fled in a vehicle.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for property damage and harassment.
23300 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported a sexual assault after officers arrived at a residence for a disturbance involving three adults.
May 22
23800 block Highway 99: A man claimed he was threatened by two others with a bat. The victim declined to assist with the investigation.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a hospital after being verbally confrontational.
23300 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was was arrested for trespassing at a medical facility.
100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.
100 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested for theft of consumables from a store. Drug diversion services were offered upon discovery of drug paraphernalia.
23500 block Edmonds Way: A physical altercation was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend was arrested.
23500 block Edmonds Way: An intoxicated female was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
9500 block Firdale Avenue: Police responded to ongoing domestic issues between mother and juvenile son.
600 block 9th Avenue South: A driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI.
300 block Sunset Avenue North: Subject reported being shot in the arm with an anairsoft pellet device by occupants in a passing vehicle.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Multiple subjects in the city attacked by juveniles with airsoft pellet guns. Suspects identified and criminal charges referred.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was harassed at his place of work.
23600 block 78th Place West: Husband and wife were both arrested for domestic violence assaults.
May 23
900 block 12th Avenue North: A man in an assisted living facility assaulted a caregiver.
300 block 12th Avenue North: Couple reported a package delivery they did not request.
22800 block Edmonds Way: A lost money order was discovered cashed by an unknown subject.
21900 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a shopping cart while the customer was distracted.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for obstruction during a traffic stop.
May 24
8800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a mother and her juvenile daughter.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and a stroller stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.
23800 block Highway 99: A subject was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.
21400 block Highway 99: Reporting party accused a coworker of assault. Criminal charges were referred.
23300 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported a possible sexual assault that occurred in Edmonds.
8500 block Bowdoin Way: Victim reported a bank check had been altered and cashed.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A sexual assault between minors was referred to Child Protective Services.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
18300 block 73rd Avenue West: A physical altercation occurred between two women and one of them was arrested for assault.
68th Avenue West/164th Street Southwest: Police received a report of an unknown male driving a vehicle and asking a child if they wanted a ride.
7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from outside a residence. A related video depicted an unknown female associated with dark-colored hatchback vehicle.
May 25
22100 block Highway 99: A commercial burglary was reported.
1400 block 9th Avenue North: A caretaker at an adult family reported ab unknown male instruder inside. The suspect fled when confronted and was not located by police.
23600 block Highway 99: A man previously removed from a business returned and was arrested during an additional attempted theft.
8700 block Bowdoin Way: A juvenile received explicit photos and requests to send explicit photos via social media.
800 block Driftwood Place: A residence was burglarized and stolen bank cards were used at a grocery store.
19600 block 82nd Place West: Multiple homes were burglarized.
8700 block 185th Place Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute between neighbors.
23400 block 75th Avenue West: A backpack found near the sidewalk was turned in to police for safekeeping.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A police response to a suspicious subject report was determined to be an argument between two parties who knew each other.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal altercation occurred between ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to arrest for driving while license suspended and an outstanding warrant.
9000 block 189th Place Southwest: Victim was defrauded of money after answering a phone call from a person claiming to work for a bank.
May 26
23700 block 104th Avenue West: Three men were cited for being in a park after hours.
800 block Driftwood Place: Three suspects with identities concealed were captured on video stealing package and attempting to burglarize a residence while the homeowner was away.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student reported a possible sexual assault to a school counselor but refused to provide details. Student later recanted story as made up.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after committing theft. The property was recovered and returned.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man stole from a store and fled. He then stole from another business and was subsequently arrested.
300 block Daley Street: A vehicle reported as stolen was later located outside the victim’s residence.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
May 27
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported ongoing issues with his neighbor.
8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A bank exterior deposit drop box keyhole was discovered damaged.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A nurse at a medical facility was assaulted by a juvenile.
22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing pallets from the receieving bay at a business. The property was recovered.
7400 block 210th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.
May 28
21600 block Highway 99: Subject’s vehicle was prowled at a business and property was stolen.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she stole from a clothing store.
23600 block Highway 99: Leaf blowers were stolen from a work truck while employees were eating lunch.
23800 block Highway 99: An employee alleged the business owner was taking inapporiate photos of employees.
7300 block 213th Place: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.
8400 block 198th Street Southwest: Subject was robbed by an acquaintance.
May 29
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was reportedly yelling and shooting a gun into the air. An area check was conducted but no suspect was located.
7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: Subject was removed from an abandoned home and property.
300 block 4th Avenue North: A vhicle was stolen from a residence.
400 block Admiral Way: A violation of an anti-harassment order was reported.
10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A man was arrested for violating a protection order.
21900 block Highway 99: Subject caught shoplifting by loss prevention was removed from a business.
22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifter stole an unknown amount of items and set off the alarm as he exited.
May 30
21900 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a business parking lot.
2700 block 105th Avenue West: A dog bit another dog.
11200 block 238th Street Southwest: A tablet computer was stolen from a vehicle while parked at a grocery store.
7000 block 174th Street Southwest: License plates were reported stolen from a vehicle.
400 block Admiral Way: A woman was arrested for violating an anti-harassment court order.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A suspect broke into a subject’s vehicle and stole property.
18200 block 80th Avenue West: Police responding to a domestic disturbance determined it was a verbal argument between a married couple.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A bicycle was reported stolen from astorage unit within a secured parking garage.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.