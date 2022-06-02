Edmonds Police Blotter: May 18-30, 2022

May 18

23900 block Highway 99: Third-party report of a disturbance was determined to be a verbal domestic incident.

22000 block Highway 99. A driver was arrested for warrants following a traffic stop for expired registration. Drug diversion services were offered.

23600 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

500 block Elm Way: A resident discovered scratches and marks on a vehicle and believed a neighbor was responsible, but police found no evidence.

100 block West Dayton Street: A bank of secure mailboxes was broken into.

23800 block Highway 99: Fraudulent checks were received from a known suspect.

22900 block Highway 99: Tree climbing gear was rented and not returned. Criminal charges were referred.

24300 block 100th Avenue North: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and a digital music player stolen.

700 block 7th Avenue North: A theft of $200 via an online marketplace purchase was reported.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police were dispatched to a verbal disturbance. One subject was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted and fled in a vehicle driven by a woman. The suspect was not located.

22600 block Highway 99: An unknown man stole lottery scratch tickets from a gas station.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter fled from a location but was found nearby and arrested.

19600 block 84th Avenue West; Report of suspicious male resulted in a warrant arrest.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest; A harassment complaint resulted in the arrest of an adult son for threats against his family.

May 19

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman called police to report a domestic violence incident from several months prior.

7400 block 242nd Place Southwest: A resident discovered a large pile of discarded mail and a knife near their residence. The knife was taken for destruction and mail was returned to post office.

23900 block Highway 99: A man claimed he was stabbed in the knee while in a motel parking lot. However, evidence didn’t support claim of being attacked.

21100 block 70th Avenue West: A parking complaint resulted in a vehicle owner alleging damage caused by the officer applying chalk to the tires.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student reported their mother’s ex-boyfriend was attempting contact for sexual purposes.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A resident discovered vehicle license plates stolen and replaced with another.

May 20

7000 block 174th Street Southwest: An unsecured vehicle was prowled and property was stolen.

7000 block 179th Street Southwest: An unknown subject broke into a vehicle and stole property.

500 block Elm Way: A secure condominiums garage was broken into and multiple items stolen.

24300 block 100th Avenue West: Police performed a welfare check on a motorist reportedly slumped over in vehicle with engine running. The motorist fled and was not located.

7700 block 175th Street Southwest: A home was damaged by renters.

21300 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were reported stolen from a car dealership..

23500 block 75th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for entering a home she was evicted from.

23300 block Humber Lane: Police tok a report about ongoing harassment of a juvenile daughter.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplfting suspect was located nearby and arrested.

7900 block 218th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown subject stole items from a store.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident discovered fraudulent check drawn against their bank account.

7100 block 179th Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight and a stun-gun protection device was stolen.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Officers administered naloxone to an overdosing male.

7100 block 176th Place Southwest: A resident turned in a laptop they found discarded near their garbage can.

21900 block Highway 99: A store turned in a fake $100 bill received from an unknown customer.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: Police investigated a juvenile incident involving narcotics. The juvenile was released to parents and narcotics were seized for destruction.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was cited for a vehicle trip permit violation after altering the permit.

23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter fled from store staff with bags of unpaid merchandise. The suspect was not located.

23200 block Highway 99: A traffic stop on a vehicle associated with warrant suspect resulted in an arrest.

May 21

Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A traffic stop for no license plate displayed resulted in detention of driver for possible firearms violation.

84th Avenue West/Woodlake Drive: A subject accused of stealing packages eluded law enforcement in a stolen vehicle.

23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.

23600 block Highway 99: Multiple thefts from a discount store were committed by the same suspect. The suspect was identified and criminal charges referred.

400 block Admiral Way:Subject passed away after an apparent medical episode on a boat.

22000 block Highway 99: A man stole lottery tickets from a store and fled in a vehicle.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for property damage and harassment.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported a sexual assault after officers arrived at a residence for a disturbance involving three adults.

May 22

23800 block Highway 99: A man claimed he was threatened by two others with a bat. The victim declined to assist with the investigation.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a hospital after being verbally confrontational.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was was arrested for trespassing at a medical facility.

100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.

100 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested for theft of consumables from a store. Drug diversion services were offered upon discovery of drug paraphernalia.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A physical altercation was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend was arrested.

23500 block Edmonds Way: An intoxicated female was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: Police responded to ongoing domestic issues between mother and juvenile son.

600 block 9th Avenue South: A driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI.

300 block Sunset Avenue North: Subject reported being shot in the arm with an anairsoft pellet device by occupants in a passing vehicle.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Multiple subjects in the city attacked by juveniles with airsoft pellet guns. Suspects identified and criminal charges referred.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was harassed at his place of work.

23600 block 78th Place West: Husband and wife were both arrested for domestic violence assaults.

May 23

900 block 12th Avenue North: A man in an assisted living facility assaulted a caregiver.

300 block 12th Avenue North: Couple reported a package delivery they did not request.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A lost money order was discovered cashed by an unknown subject.

21900 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a shopping cart while the customer was distracted.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for obstruction during a traffic stop.

May 24

8800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a mother and her juvenile daughter.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and a stroller stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

21400 block Highway 99: Reporting party accused a coworker of assault. Criminal charges were referred.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported a possible sexual assault that occurred in Edmonds.

8500 block Bowdoin Way: Victim reported a bank check had been altered and cashed.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A sexual assault between minors was referred to Child Protective Services.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

18300 block 73rd Avenue West: A physical altercation occurred between two women and one of them was arrested for assault.

68th Avenue West/164th Street Southwest: Police received a report of an unknown male driving a vehicle and asking a child if they wanted a ride.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from outside a residence. A related video depicted an unknown female associated with dark-colored hatchback vehicle.

May 25

22100 block Highway 99: A commercial burglary was reported.

1400 block 9th Avenue North: A caretaker at an adult family reported ab unknown male instruder inside. The suspect fled when confronted and was not located by police.

23600 block Highway 99: A man previously removed from a business returned and was arrested during an additional attempted theft.

8700 block Bowdoin Way: A juvenile received explicit photos and requests to send explicit photos via social media.

800 block Driftwood Place: A residence was burglarized and stolen bank cards were used at a grocery store.

19600 block 82nd Place West: Multiple homes were burglarized.

8700 block 185th Place Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute between neighbors.

23400 block 75th Avenue West: A backpack found near the sidewalk was turned in to police for safekeeping.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A police response to a suspicious subject report was determined to be an argument between two parties who knew each other.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal altercation occurred between ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to arrest for driving while license suspended and an outstanding warrant.

9000 block 189th Place Southwest: Victim was defrauded of money after answering a phone call from a person claiming to work for a bank.

May 26

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Three men were cited for being in a park after hours.

800 block Driftwood Place: Three suspects with identities concealed were captured on video stealing package and attempting to burglarize a residence while the homeowner was away.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student reported a possible sexual assault to a school counselor but refused to provide details. Student later recanted story as made up.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after committing theft. The property was recovered and returned.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man stole from a store and fled. He then stole from another business and was subsequently arrested.

300 block Daley Street: A vehicle reported as stolen was later located outside the victim’s residence.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

May 27

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported ongoing issues with his neighbor.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A bank exterior deposit drop box keyhole was discovered damaged.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A nurse at a medical facility was assaulted by a juvenile.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing pallets from the receieving bay at a business. The property was recovered.

7400 block 210th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

May 28

21600 block Highway 99: Subject’s vehicle was prowled at a business and property was stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she stole from a clothing store.

23600 block Highway 99: Leaf blowers were stolen from a work truck while employees were eating lunch.

23800 block Highway 99: An employee alleged the business owner was taking inapporiate photos of employees.

7300 block 213th Place: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.

8400 block 198th Street Southwest: Subject was robbed by an acquaintance.

May 29

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was reportedly yelling and shooting a gun into the air. An area check was conducted but no suspect was located.

7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: Subject was removed from an abandoned home and property.

300 block 4th Avenue North: A vhicle was stolen from a residence.

400 block Admiral Way: A violation of an anti-harassment order was reported.

10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A man was arrested for violating a protection order.

21900 block Highway 99: Subject caught shoplifting by loss prevention was removed from a business.

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifter stole an unknown amount of items and set off the alarm as he exited.

May 30

21900 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a business parking lot.

2700 block 105th Avenue West: A dog bit another dog.

11200 block 238th Street Southwest: A tablet computer was stolen from a vehicle while parked at a grocery store.

7000 block 174th Street Southwest: License plates were reported stolen from a vehicle.

400 block Admiral Way: A woman was arrested for violating an anti-harassment court order.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A suspect broke into a subject’s vehicle and stole property.

18200 block 80th Avenue West: Police responding to a domestic disturbance determined it was a verbal argument between a married couple.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A bicycle was reported stolen from astorage unit within a secured parking garage.