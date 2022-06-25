Edmonds Police Blotter: May 31-June 21, 2022

May 31
100 block West Main Street: A man was arrested after breaking a mirror off a vehicle.
23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.
23600 block Highway 99; A subject was trespassed from a business.
16200 block 75th Place West: A firearm was reported missing from a residence.
24100 block Highway 99: Two male shoplifters fled a store with stolen items.
9500 block Firdale Avenue; A juvenile male and his mother engaged in verbal argument.
21100 block 78th Avenue West: A resident was unable to find vehicle keys; believe it was related to recent contractor work.
16800 block 76th Avenue West: A head-on collision resulted in serious injuries. A handgun was located in the vehicle with the driver under age to possess.
300 block Main Street: A victim’s purse was stolen sometime while they were at work.
June 1
9500 block 233rd Street Southwest: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was reported stolen.
1200 block Olympic Avenue: Police received a delayed report of a suspicous male making a concerning comment to a student during recess.
9500 block 240th Street Southwest: A bicycle abandoned on school property was turned in to police.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A firearm located in a rental car was turned in for safekeeping.
300 block Admiral Way: A woman reported a man for inappropriate touching. No probable cause was established.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
23800 block 76th Avenue West: Two women were robbed at gunpoint while on a walk. (See related story here.)
June 2
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman in crisis was taken into protecctive custody for a mental health evaluation after trying to break into an apartment building.
7600 block 236th Street Southwest: A damaged safe was reported on the side of the road.
23900 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered from a motel parking lot.
8700 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from his brother’s home.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
23200 block Highway 99: An apartment tenant caused a disturbance in the management office after receiving a warning letter for behavior.
400 block Main Street: A found ring was turned in for safekeeping.
24100 block Highway 99: A purse accidentally left in a shopping cart was stolen by an unknown person.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for theft after consuming food at a restaurant and leaving without payment.
24100 block Highway 99: A pedestrian attempting to run across the highway struck by a vehicle; apparent non-life threatening injuries sustained. (See related story here.)
10100 block Edmonds Way: Two women were removed from a thrift store after one was seen attempting to conceal merchandise.
June 3
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A Child Protective Services referral was made regarding possible abuse. Allegations were unfounded.
500 block 3rd Avenue North: A suspicious check was reported received after an online second-hand sale.
1000 block Euclid Avenue: Police made a referral to Adult Protective Services.
23900 block Highway 99: During a traffic stop, the driver was unaware her license plate had been swapped. The plate was taken for destruction.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding Lynnwood PD warrant.
June 4
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a domestic court order.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman was assaulted by her boyfriend while holding their child.
9200 block 232nd Street Southwest: A license plate was found on the side of the road.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and booked into jail for a warrant.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between ex-husband and ex-wife.
June 5
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Prowl of mailboxes was reported.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle associated with a warrant suspect was stopped and the suspect located and arrested.
23700 block Highway 99: A phone was reported stolen while victim was at bus stop.
700 block Brookmere Drive: Theft of a bench reported.
24100 block Highway 99: Two shoplifting suspects fled in a truck.
700 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to an assault complaint from an assisted living tenant.
800 block Main Street: An ex-roommate assaulted victim at their residence.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A Bellevue PD arrestee claimed a rape that occurred in Edmonds at an unknown date and time.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for threats made to shoot students at school. (See related story here.)
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between husband and wife.
June 6
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile sexually assaulted another juvenile.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A broken window was reported.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A teenager brought weapons onto school grounds.
23800 block Highway 99: A verbal argument over a cell phone occurred between boyfriend and girlfriend.
8400 block 198th Place Southwest: A man yelled at his neighbor for driving through a condo parking lot.
16600 block 74th Place West: A subject was defrauded out of personal cryptocurrency funds.
Sunset Avenue North/Bell Street: A woman was arrested for malicious mischief.
7900 block 230th Street Southwest: Officers on patrol recovered a stolen vehicle.
10600 block 235th Place Southwest: A verbal altercation occurred between children and parents.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported.
June 7
10100 block Edmonds Way: A dispute occurred between a customer and manager about currency believed to be fraudulent. The bill was determined to be legitimate. The customer was removed due to the disturbance.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after shoplifting from a business.
18400 block 73rd Avenue West: Two subjects who appeared to be males were seen on video prowling vehicles.
600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested after she attempted to cash a fraudulent check.
6800 block Meadowdale Road: City property was vandalized.
8400 block Main Street: A vehicle driver who ran over a curb was arrested for DUI.
16200 block 70th Place West: A residence was burglarized while the owner was away.
500 block Holly Drive: A child called, worried about being separated from his brothers after reporting an assault to a school.
7800 block 194th Street Southwest: A family disturbance involving a juvenile was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman reported her phone number was written on a public wall. An ex-boyfriend is suspected.
June 8
300 block Main Street: A vehicle key fob was found on the sidewalk.
7900 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.
8500 block 242 Street Southwest: Police received a third-party report of a male and female screaming. No crime reported.
7200 block 173rd Street Southwest: Residential burglary reported with nothing taken.
16100 block 75th Place West: A park wall and rocks were damaged with spray paint graffiti.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after he had previously harassed an employee.
17700 block 69th Place West: An ex-boyfriend was reportedly creating social media accounts to harass ex-girlfriend.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A boyfriend and girlfriend were engaged in a verbal argument.
21900 block Highway 99: A man used a marker to write on a stranger’s vehicle for unknown reason, causing damage.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant at a business complex.
21900 block Highway 99: A man reported his bicycle and phone were stolen while he was shopping.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.
June 9
200 block 5th Avenue North: Items located in the police garage were placed into evidence for safekeeping.
9400 block 235th Place Southwest: Police received a referral report from Adult Protective Services.
300 block 3rd Avenue South 2022-00010875 Fraud – Forgery – UIBC WA0310200 06/09/2022 11:56:31 Theft by deception reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was detained for shoplifting.
100 block Main Street: A man left with coffee before paying.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplfting. He was provided drug diversion for possessing narcotics.
22100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant
June 10
500 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from a business after stealing and causing a disturbance with staff.
900 block 5th Avenue South: Victim was defrauded of money via a gift card scam.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Counterfeit money was passed to the Edmonds School District.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman reported unlawful detention and sexual assault while at an area motel.
23900 block Highway 99: A man violated a protection order while trying to force entry into a woman’s motel room.
21000 block 72nd Avenue West: Police received a referral report involving patient who disclosed possible assault to a therapist.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: Theft from a business was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle driver was detained for a possible warrant. The driver was later released after confirmation they were not the warrant subject.
June 11
10000 block Edmonds Way: A man was taken into protective custody for involuntary treatment.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject disclosed a previous assault and requested a police report.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A vehicle window was discovered broken.
21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was removed from a business for trespassing.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a store.
18300 block 85th Place West: Credit card fraud was reported.
21500 block 73rd Place West: Vehicle windows were broken out.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for blocking traffic.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a display watch from a cell phone store.
200 block Alder Street: A reported collision led to DUI arrest of a driver.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was assaulted at a business.
23800 block Highway 99: A man and woman were assaulted by someone holding a gun.
June 12
1300 block 9th Avenue North: A collision led to an arrest for DUI and third-degree assault.
22900 block Highway 99: A business front glass door was broken by a suspect who threw brick at it.
16000 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical altercation between two subjects, with one subject arrested.
19400 block 82nd Place West: A neighbor’s dog bites a child. The child had a small scratched from the bite and no medical attention was requested.
June 13
23300 block Highway 99: Victim was assaulted while walking a bike. The suspect fled in a vehicle.
22900 block 106th Avenue West: A school storage box was broken into overnight.
23800 block 86th Avenue West: A man who attempted to run from police was arrested.
24000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after a concealed pistol discharges rounds into a target.
8200 block 211th Place Southwest: Police responded to an argument between divorced parents about children.
22500 block Highway 99: A man who shoplifted liquor from a store was located and booked into jail.
June 14
23500 block Highway 99: Boyfriend assaulted his girlfriend after a verbal argument. He was arrested and booked into jail.
1000 block 4th Avenue South: Mailboxes were pried open.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A suspect stole mail from a condominium complex.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman assaulted an employee of an apartment complex.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject who shoplifted from a business was arrested.
8800 block 236th Street Southwest: Police received a report of an assault involving two juveniles.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for theft of food from a grocery store.
22900 block 106th Avenue West: An online scam resulted in $7,500 stolen.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A driver who collided with a parked vehicle fled the scene.
7600 block 220th Street Southwest: An outside agency was contacted to investigate a collision involving a police vehicle.
500 block 12th Avenue North: An unknown subject entered a guest house while the reporting party’s daughter was inside.
June 15
238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested at a bus stop for a warrant.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A medical facility turned in to police an anonymous medical sexual assault examination kit.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject’s wallet and credit cards were stolen. Fraudulent charges were reported.
9600 block Laurel Lane: Victim’s identity was stolen and used to rent an apartment in Colorado without permission.
23400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for spray painting graffiti on a building.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Theft of cell phone reported.
500 block Main Street: Police responded to a disturbance between customers involving threats. The suspect left on foot and was not identified.
21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A civil dispute with family member over a vehicle was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: Items were stolen from a department store.
100 block West Dayton Street: A man and woman were arguing over bathroom issues.
June 16
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man who refused to leave the hospital was arrested and booked into jail.
20500 block 77th Avenue West: A verbal argument between a couple was reported.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A window was broken and tools stolen from the rear of a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported being intimidated into giving money to a stranger.
20400 block 86th Place West: A trespass warning was issued to a brother-in-law who returned to a family residence.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A community mailbox was broken into at a condominium complex and mail stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: Wallets recovered from a store were turned in to police for safekeeping.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: Theft of vehicle from a hospital parking lot was reported.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: One suspect was charged with theft following a dine and dash at a restaurant.
21600 block 96th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing.
8700 block 184th Street Southwest: A man trespassed on his brother’s property.
300 block Admiral Way: A juvenile was assaulted by a male after an argument over a bicycle.
June 17
7300 block 215th Street Southwest: An ex-boyfriend followed the reporting party in Lynnwood. After getting into an altercation with a separate individual, he returned to the apartment he shared with the reporting party and made a mess.
22100 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after loitering and refusing to leave.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A stolen vehicle was located in an apartment complex parking lot.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
23400 block 76th Avenue West: A resident discovered a fraudulent purchase made on a retail credit account.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A motorcycle was stolen from a parking garage.
23600 block Highway 99: A customer left a store without paying for services rendered.
23800 block Highway 99: Officers provide an elderly homeless woman with shelter for the night.
21900 block Highway 99: The driver of a vehicle said it was damaged by member of large group that approached on foot. The suspect kicked and dented the vehicle.
June 18
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A couple had an argument.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was found outside the police department.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for trespassing inside a business after previously being given a trespass warning to not return.
8100 block 186th Street Southwest: A mailbox was vandalized with graffiti.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A possible warrant suspect was contacted and arrrested.
200 block Admiral Way: Two men argued at the fishing pier. A warning was given for out-of-season fishing.
1200 block 8th Avenue South: A resident reported threats received via social media.
24100 block Highway 99: Theft from a business was reported.
June 19
19800 block Highway 99: Police provided a SWAT assist to Lynnwood PD.
23000 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.
9600 block 215th Place Southwest: Multiple vehicles were prowled.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a business.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating the terms and conditions of a court order.
24100 block Highway: A subject shoplifted from a business and fled in a vehicle.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was removed from a business.
7900 block 194th Place Southwest: An argument between a husband and wife was reported.
24100 block Highway: A suspect in an attempted shoplifting was reported to be using drugs in a store bathroom. She abandoned her backpack and left on foot when contacted by police.
June 20
24300 block Highway 99: A subject was observed attempting to open door handles. Police were unable to locate the subject and no vehicles were prowled.
22000 block 95th Place West: Online credit card fraud was reported.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A school vehicle was damaged.
23000 block Edmonds: A vehicle was prowled and unknown tools were stolen.
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A man was arrested for DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing and theft from a business.
23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.
24300 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
600 block Maple Street: Money found in a parking lot was turned in as found property.
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
June 21
23400 block Highway 99: A subject causing a disturbance at a business received a trespass warning.
22200 block Highway 99: A subject trespassed from business subsequently was arrested for disorderly conduct.
200 block 5th Avenue South: A man films inside of a bank, scaring employees.
24300 block Highway 99: Theft from vehicles at a car dealership is reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was trespassed from a business.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend over infidelity issues was reported.
