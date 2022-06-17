Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda for June 23, 2022

Special Commission Meeting

June 23, 2022

9:30am

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of Executive Director Contract Amendment

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Contract Award New Administration/Maintenance Building Construction No. 2022-417

B. Review Construction Change Order Policy

VI. INFORMATION

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

