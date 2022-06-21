Edmonds Rotary selects Meadowdale High School junior students of month

Each month, the Rotary Club of Edmonds selects a Meadowdale High School junior to honor as Junior Student of the Month, based upon recommendations from staff.
Jann Venedict Adan was selected for April and Martha Gyau was chosen for May.
