Edmonds Rotary welcomes new president

Debbie Danekas is the new president of the Edmonds Rotary Club, effective July 1.
She takes over from 2021-22 President Maggie Peterson.
Danekas recently retired from Shepherd’s Grain. She has extensive experience in hotel management.
