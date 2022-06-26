Edmonds School Board to discuss school-based health centers June 28

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will receive an update and further discuss school-based health centers during its Tuesday, June 28 regular business meeting.

The board has talked about the idea several times over the past year. Staff have been gathering input and additional information for possibly creating a school-based health center for some of the district’s most at-risk students.

School-based health centers are located in or adjacent to a school and offer integrated medical, behavioral health and other health care services such as dental care. Services provided are typically defined by community need and primary care is provided by a physician assistant or nurse practitioner, licensed mental health providers and a clinic coordinator.

In April, the board was told that the on-campus health center would be sponsored by the Verdant Health Commission and Community Health Centers (CHC) of Snohomish County, which would staff and manage it. Plans call for the health center to be located at Meadowdale High School and include two phases of implementation. If approved, the school-based health center would be the first of its kind located in Snohomish County.

Tuesday night’s meeting also features a single reading and subsequent vote to potentially approve an interagency agreement between the Edmonds School District and Community Health Centers of Snohomish County for school-based health centers. The project will be grant funded.

Other items on the agenda include an update regarding the district’s Native Education program. The board will have a second reading of a new policy for resolving staff complaints and then vote on whether to approve it.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.