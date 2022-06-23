Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for May and June 2022

May

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Isaiah Knorr

Edmonds-Woodway High

Lindsey Kerns

Parents’ Names: Donna and Richard Kerns

GPA: 3.68

Clubs & Activities: Band

Athletics: Girls Swim

Honors: Freshman and Sophomore year

Awards: Drum Major and Swim Captain

Significant School Project: I created graduation cards for all graduating seniors.

Employment: Swim Instructor and Lifeguard at Dale Turner YMCA

Educational Goals: Double major in Business and Sustainability and Parks and Recreation Career Goals: To be the Chief Executive Officer of a nonprofit that uses sustainable business practices.

Hutch Clarke

Parents’ Names: Bright Hauser and Larry Clarke

GPA: 3.65

Clubs & Activities: Wind Symphony and Warrior Word

Athletics: Track and Field

Honors: National Honors Society and Tri-M Music Honors Society

Community Service: Yost Park Restoration

Significant School Project: Yost Park restoration

Educational Goals: To earn a bachelor’s degree in Biology at the University of Washington.

Career Goals: Lab Technician

Cooper McCarthy

Parents’ Names: Amy and Mark McCarthy

GPA: 3.925

Clubs & Activities: DECA, APSU, LINK, ASB

Athletics: Tennis, golf, and soccer

Honors: International Baccalaureate

Awards: Macho Volleyball Champion

Community Service: Camp Prov, Special Olympics

Significant School Project: DECA

Employment: Bicycle Centres of Silverlake

Educational Goals: BS in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Career Goals: Creating cleaner energy.

Anything else we should know? I’ve loved my time at Edmonds Woodway. I’m very grateful for everything the teachers and staff have done to make my experience one of a kind!

Lynnwood High

Cooper Shields

Parents’ Names: Ami and Sam Shields

GPA: 3.84

Clubs and Activities: Sports Medicine Club President

Significant School Project: Winner of State Sports Medicine Poster Competition

Educational Goals: I am going to Oregon State University for a degree in Biology.

Career Goals: Doctor of Anesthesiology

Grace DeSota

Parents’ Names: Yvette and Mike DeSota

GPA: 4.0

Clubs and Activities: National Honor Society

Athletics: Softball

Honors: Captain of Softball Team

Awards: Edmonds Arts Foundation Scholarship / Mummy scholarship

Community Service: Trash Road clean up, volunteer coach for Alderwood Middle School, Food Lifeline food packing.

Significant School Project: Currently working on a composting plan with my AP Environmental Science class for LHS.

Educational Goals: I will be attending Oregon State University in the fall.

Career Goals: One day I wish to open my own pottery studio.

Anything else we should know? I’m currently in two Advanced Placement (AP) classes, AP Environmental Science along with Government and Politics.

Meadowdale High

Jameson Jones

Parents’ names: Brian and Allison Jones

GPA: 3.75

Clubs and Activities: Band

Athletics: Track: Two out of three seasons on varsity, varsity Cross Country

Awards: Student of the Month

Employment: Crew member at Trader Joe’s

Educational Goals: To continue to educate myself and experience new things. I plan to attend Central Washington State University in fall, 2023.

Anything else we should know? I have been practicing Taekwondo for 10 years and teaching for five. Over that time, I have earned a fourth degree black belt. I am taking a gap year this year and will be moving to Germany in September to live with my Aunt and Uncle and do a year of service at an international school.

Julia Meas

Parents’ names: Ryan and Misty Meas

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Key Club, Environmental Club (Secretary)

Athletics: Cross Country and Track and Field

Honors: National Honors Society

Awards: Lettered all four years of track

Community Service: Edmonds Food Bank and Students Saving Salmon

Educational Goals: I am attending Western Washington University in the fall and I plan to obtain a bachelor’s degree in either Biology or Biochemistry with a minor in business.

Career Goals: Dentistry or Business

Mountlake Terrace High

Matthew Gesese

Nico Francois

Scriber Lake High

Jimmy Sanchez Jr

GPA: 3.4

Awards: Academic awards

Employment: Baker at the Donut Factory

Educational Goals: To graduate

Career Goals: To be a college graduate

Maggie Jane Fournier

Parents’ Names: Deborah and Dave Fournier

GPA: 3.55

Awards: Awarded a scholarship from Foundry10 and WWU

Community Service: Lynnwood Food Bank and Edmonds Food Bank

Significant School Project: Lead editor of yearbook

Educational Goals: I will be attending Western Washington State University in the fall. I am interested in learning psychology and supporting people.

Career Goals: I hope to choose a career that impacts people’s lives for the better.

Anything else we should know? Attending Scriber Lake High School has bolstered my opportunities to grow in ways that I needed and helped me feel like I could be successful in school. I found a community that supports me and gives me freedom to speak my voice in an environment that allows me to be heard and feel supported. I cannot thank my teachers and peers enough for their friendship and for making me feel welcome.

VOICE Transition Program

Maddy Mathiason

Parent’s name: Noelle Mathiason

Athletics: Baseball Cheerleading

Employment: Bath and Body Works

Anything else we should know? I love to travel and hang out with my sister. I also have four turtles.

June

Edmonds Heights K-12

Gryffon Matthews

Parents’ Names: Chaiya Sherman and Dave Matthews

Clubs & Activities: Thespian!

Athletics: I played Ultimate Frisbee for about a year and a half. That was fun.

Honors: I received the rank of Honors Thespian.

Community Service: I participated in some events here and there. Probably could have done more?

Significant School Project: I survived high school during a pandemic.

Educational Goals: I plan to attend Edmonds College to finish my Associate degree. I’m not sure where life will take me after that.

Career Goals: My goal is to have a career or two. I’m not sure what they are yet. I’m interested in game design, but I also discovered I really like art, ASL, and math. Animal Healthcare might also be an option.

Anything else we should know? I’m as surprised as anyone about this. I guess if you put your head down and just try to finish all of the tasks set before you, you can accomplish some stuff. I am grateful to all of my teachers and staff at EHK12 for supporting me. Thanks to my family too.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Ostap Stasiuk

Parent’s Name: Lesia Stasiuk

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: EWHS TSA, National Honors Society, IB, ASB – two years of the student council (Freshmen and Sophomore years).

Honors: NHS and IB

Awards: I won a First Place award at Washington Student Technology Association (WTSA) state competitions for On-Demand Video Production and third place for Digital Video Production.

Community Service: Edmonds Foodbank and the Spring Clean Up for NHS. I also do some translations for Ukrainians and Russians (I don’t get paid for it so, technically, it’s volunteer work).

Employment: Officially none. Unofficially, I help run my family’s denture clinic.

Educational Goals: My educational goals are to pursue my interest in sciences, especially biology and chemistry, and to study medicine.

Career Goals: My goal is to get into medicine, not exactly sure which specific medical field.

Anything else we should know? I’m an immigrant from the Ukraine. I’m responsible for the addition of the Ukrainian Flag in the library (I didn’t hang it but inquired about adding it)

Sydney Pearson

Parents’ Names: Sara and Greg Pearson

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Jazz Ensemble I (tenor saxophone and piano), Wind Symphony (flute),Tri-M Music Honors Society (Vice President), ASB: Senior Class President

Athletics: Edmonds Mountain Bike Team

Honors: National Honor Society

Community Service: Edmonds Youth Commission founding member and current Secretary, volunteering at the Edmonds Food Bank

Significant School Project: I was co-President of Lessons for All this year and last year, which provides free music lessons (taught by volunteer high school musicians) to elementary school students in the Edmonds School District. I ran the program online and taught both flute and tenor saxophone.

Employment: Piano teacher with Puget Sound Music Academy

Educational Goals: I am going to Scripps College next year.

Career Goals: I don’t know yet.

Anything else we should know? I am in the full IB program.

Sharon Gutierrez

Parents’ Names: Jose Gutierrez and Imelda Garcia

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: I have been a member of Key Club for two years. I am also a member of the National Honor Society. Through these activities, I have been able to serve our school and community. We have prepared care packages for the homeless, bookmarks for children, as well as helped take care of our school through our annual Spring cleanup.

Athletics: I have been a member of Track and Field for all four years of High school. I was a sprinter freshman and sophomore years and later joined the distance team during my junior year. I joined cross country my junior year. As a senior, I ran in the state championships, placing 30th. For track, I ran in the District One 1,600-meter final, 3,200-meter final, and 800-meter final.

Awards: I won the cross country award for hardest worker at our end-of-the-season cross country banquet. I also won one of the Foundation for Edmonds School District scholarships, as well as the Warrior Award for track and field.

Community Service: I volunteered at the Lynnwood Food Bank during the summer of my junior year. I helped with packaging, sorting, and distributing donations.

Employment: I work at Crista Senior Living as a part-time server. I began working during September of my Senior Year.

Educational Goals: I will be attending the University of Washington during the Fall quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. My ultimate goal is to enter Medical School at the University of Washington.

Career Goals: I hope to become a pediatrician.

Anything else we should know? Running has become a true passion of mine. Although I will not be running as part of a team in college, I plan on continuing to run on my own, looking for races in the area.

Scriber Lake High

Kelly Benavides

Parent’s Name: Evelin Benavides

GPA: 2.7

Awards: Student of the Month

Employment: McDonalds

Educational Goals: To attend college

Career Goals: Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner