Edmonds School District providing free summer meals for kids starting June 27

A reminder that the Edmonds School District is providing free summer meals for all kids, ages 1-18, Monday through Thursday from June 27-Aug. 25, (except the 4th of July).
Distribution locations are listed on the district website.
