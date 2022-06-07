Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb moves to semifinals of Hero Dog Awards

Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb has made it into the semifinals of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, an annual nationwide competition.

A yellow labrador retriever, Keb is owned by Edmonds resident Suzanne Elshult, a search and rescue (SAR) dog handler. She also serves as president of Cascadia Search and Rescue, an Edmonds-based not-for-profit organization that provides training for K9 SAR teams locally and statewide.

Three dogs in each category were selected as semifinalists and now voting is open until July 22 for the next round. During this round of voting, one dog in each category — Keb is in the Search and Rescue group — will make the finals and a Hero Dog for 2022 will be selected from that pool. You can vote for Keb here.

At age 12, Keb is still actively deploying, although she is approaching the end of her search and rescue career. “We have deployed on over 100 missions together and deployed two weeks over a month-long period in one of the largest disasters in Washington state — the Oso landslide,” Elshult said. The Oso landslide claimed 43 lives, three of which Keb was responsible for finding.

You can learn more about Keb in our earlier story.