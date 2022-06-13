Edmonds United Methodist supports Ukrainian refugees, donates to $70K to relief organizations

In addition to their ongoing support of two Ukrainian refugee families in the greater Edmonds area, Edmonds United Methodist Church has raised $70,000 for Ukraine war disaster relief.

The money has been sent to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). The committee is partnering with local institutions and agencies in Ukraine and neighboring countries as they work with those whose lives have been impacted by the war waged by Russia.

“One of the big advantages of giving through UMCOR is that 100% of the gift arrives at the need because the United Methodist Church pays the overhead costs of UMCOR,” said EUMC Pastor Ann Jacob.

You can make a donation through the UMCOR Ukrainian Relief fund here.