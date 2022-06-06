Edmonds’ Workhorse Coworking to host dads and grads shopping event June 11

Workhorse Coworking, Edmonds’ first and only coworking community in the heart of downtown, is hosting a dads and grads-themed shopping event on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Coinciding with the Edmonds Summer Market, this free shopping event features thoughtful giftables and sweet treats — and you can even adopt a canine companion.

Currently, the vendor lineup includes: MIXED by Jodi, Carefully Curated Gifts, The Haus of Dogs, Raven Ocean Portraits, Blue Dog Pet Designs, and Dusty Beard Woodcrafts. A few more vendors may be added prior to the event.

“Community is at the heart of what we do, so any time we can bring people together to share their businesses, get to know each other, and support one another, we will,” said Whitney Popa, Workhorse Coworking manager. “I can’t wait to shop myself!”

RSVPs are encouraged but not required to Workhorse’s Facebook event. Additionally, a member of the Workhorse team will be available to give tours, answer questions about the space, and show off the barn-chic decor and art.