Eleanor (Ellie) Schweihs: Former University of Washington employee will be greatly missed by family, friends

Eleanor (Ellie) Schweihs

It is with the deepest sorrow that I must report what I consider to be the untimely demise of my beautiful wife after 29 years.

Eleanor Ellie Schweihs was born in 1949 in Port Jervis, New York as Eleanor Rita Duryea to parents Edwin H Duryea and wife Carmella A Duryea.

Her deceased brothers are Robert Duryea and Edward Duryea, whom she loved so deeply.

She is survived by her wonderful brothers: John Duryea, Roger Duryea and Joseph Duryea; and myself, her deepest loving husband Edward R. Schweihs.

She had many jobs throughout her lifetime as she moved her way toward the Seattle area where she mastered the job of fiscal specialist supervisor for the dept. of biostatistics with the University of Washington. Her mastery of organizational skills made her invaluable to the various teams and professors with whom she worked.

She will be laid to rest at the Restlawn Cemetery in Edmonds, Washington on our wedding anniversary; June 18th 2022 in a private service.

She will be missed greatly by her hundreds of friends but no more so than by me, her greatest advocate and love of her life.