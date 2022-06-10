EPIC poetry group to read at Edmonds Arts Festival

The EPIC Group Writers poetry group led by Gerald Bigelow will be on the Edmonds Plaza again this year as a feature of the annual Edmonds Arts Festival. The festival is held Father’s Day weekend, June 17-19; the EPIC poets will be reading from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

The Edmonds Plaza showcases a variety of the arts and artisans of Edmonds during the festival. Here, along with listening to poets, you can purchase unique local art, see artists create their work, hear live music and learn how to become involved in the arts in Edmonds.

All are invited to stop by the performance area to hear poetry read by the following poets, whose work has also appeared in the Poet’s Corner in My Edmonds News, among other venues:

Carol Tiebout

James Backstrom

Zeinab Masud

Kristina Stapleton

Irene Myers

Susan Pittman

Tyler Marcil

Diane Naab

Gerald Bigelow

Alison Ersfeld

There will also be an information table with an EPIC member available to chat about EPIC and the opportunities available for joining the group.