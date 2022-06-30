Evergreen State Fair hosting fair food drive July 1-16

The Evergreen State Fair is hosting its annual Fair Food Drive early this year — on Saturday, July 16, from noon-5 p.m. in the west parking lot at the Evergreen Fair Park in Monroe. With support from Lee Johnson Auto Family, drop-off options are also available July 1-15, 2022 at various Lee Johnson Auto Family locations around the region.

By donating five or more non-perishable and unexpired items at the drop-off locations or at the drive-through event, the donor will receive one ticket for weekday admission to the 2022 Evergreen State Fair. Limit one ticket per person and five tickets per car. Cash donations do not count toward tickets. Donations will go to the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

In 2021, the drive-through food drive brought in 13,655 pounds of food and $2,847 in donations, which benefitted the Volunteers of America Western Washington and the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

According to a news release announcing the events, having the food drive early instead of on fair’s opening day — a tradition in the past –will disperse the usual crowds on Special Admission Days and eliminate the pressure of having to come to the fair on a certain day to save money on admission. Once participants get their ticket, they can then choose which weekday to enjoy the fair.

Suggested non-perishable and unexpired donations include:

Diapers

Baby wipes

Hygiene items/toiletries

Canned vegetables, fruits, beans, meats

Pasta

Peanut butter

Rice

Shelf stable milk

Jellies and jams

Kitchen staples (spices, flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt)

Drop off locations available July 1-15, 2022:

Lee Johnson Chevrolet/Mazda/Kia

11845 N.E. 85th St. Kirkland, WA 98033

Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland

11930 124th Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033

Eastside Auto Licensing

8244 122th Ave. N.E., Suite 2 Kirkland, WA 98033

Speedway Chevrolet/RV

16957 W Main St. Monroe, WA 98272

Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett/Genesis of Everett

7800 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98203

Autoright Motors Bothell

17318 Bothell Way N.E. Bothell, WA 98011

Autoright Motors Lake Stevens

2022 87th Ave SE Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Mazda of Seattle

4522 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle WA 98105

More information can be found at www.evergreenfair.org/279/Fair-Food-Drive