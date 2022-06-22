EWHS musicians launch free summer concerts in City Park Sunday, June 26

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Woodwind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble 1 Band kick off the return of summer concerts in City Park on Sunday, June 26 at City Park from 3-4 p.m.

The EWHS music department is a Grammy Signature School for Outstanding Music Department. Its various bands and groups are known for their excellence in musicianship and performance. Director Jake Bergevin has been recognized as a quarterfinalist in the Grammy Music Educator of the year awards.

You can learn more about the EWHS music program here.

The July 26 concert launches a summer of free concerts presented by the Edmonds Arts Commission, happening Sunday afternoons in City Park and Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Hazel Miller Plaza through Aug. 25. The series offers something for all ages and musical tastes, from traditional folk music to pop and jazz, as well as a little bit of Shakespeare.

Sponsors of the 2022 summer concerts are Lynnwood Honda, Carter Acura of Lynnwood and the Hazel Miller Foundation.

A complete calendar of all upcoming concerts can be found here.